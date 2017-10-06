Photos: Candlelight vigil held at UC Berkeley to remember those killed in Las Vegas

Students and faculty came together Thursday night near the Campanile at UC Berkeley to hold a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Las Vegas massacre. The event was described as an opportunity to stand in solidarity with the victims and families of those affected by the Las Vegas tragedy on Oct. 1, and to “mourn, pray, and reflect with the campus community.”

Dean of Students Joseph Greenwell spoke to the gathering, and some of those who attended shared personal stories of losing friends, facilitated by campus minister Rev. Daniel Curran.

“A hometown friend of mine was one of the 59 that was unfortunately in the line of fire,” vigil organizer Jenica Bautista, a senator with the Associated Students of the University of California, was reported as saying.

Many left messages on large reams of paper spread out on the ground in order to create a banner.