Photos: Candlelight vigil held at UC Berkeley to remember those killed in Las Vegas

By Tracey Taylor
A candlelight vigil on the UC Berkeley campus on Thursday was held to honor those who were killed in the Las Vegas Massacre. Photo: Pete Rosos

Students and faculty came together Thursday night near the Campanile at UC Berkeley to hold a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Las Vegas massacre. The event was described as an opportunity to stand in solidarity with the victims and families of those affected by the Las Vegas tragedy on Oct. 1, and to “mourn, pray, and reflect with the campus community.”

Dean of Students Joseph Greenwell spoke to the gathering, and some of those who attended shared personal stories of losing friends, facilitated by campus minister Rev. Daniel Curran.

“A hometown friend of mine was one of the 59 that was unfortunately in the line of fire,” vigil organizer Jenica Bautista, a senator with the Associated Students of the University of California, was reported as saying.

Many left messages on large reams of paper spread out on the ground in order to create a banner.


A candlelight vigil on the UC Berkeley campus Thursday, Oct. 5 was held to honor those who were killed in the Las Vegas massacre. Photo: Pete Rosos
Candlelight vigil at UC Berkeley on Oct. 5 to honor those killed in Las Vegas. Photo: Ted Friedman
A vigil on the UC Berkeley campus Thursday was held to honor those who were killed in Las Vegas. Photo: Pete Rosos
A vigil on the UC Berkeley campus Oct. 5 was held to honor those who were killed in Las Vegas. Photo: Pete Rosos
Dean of Students Joseph Greenwell addressed the gathering. Photo: Ted Friedman
People write messages on reams of paper at the candlelight vigil. Photo: Pete Rosos
Candlelight vigil at UC Berkeley on Oct. 5 to honor those killed in Las Vegas. Photo: Ted Friedman
Messages left at the vigil on the UC Berkeley campus Thursday. Photo: Pete Rosos