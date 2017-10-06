Power out for 1,400 customers in Berkeley

Update, 7:16 p.m. JD Guidi, a PG&E spokesman, said there’s no estimate as to when power might be restored to the 1,424 PG&E customers in Berkeley without electricity. He said the cause of the outage is not yet known, but that crews are working to figure it out and fix the problem.

When power first went out, Guidi said, nearly 3,500 customers were impacted. The vast majority were in Berkeley, though 12 were in Oakland and one was in Crockett. As of about 7:15 p.m. only Berkeley customers were still affected.

Update, 6:50 p.m. The PG&E outage map says eight outages are now affecting nearly 1,500 Berkeley customers.

Original story, 6:46 p.m. PG&E is reporting that power is out for nearly 3,400 customers in Berkeley, according to its unofficial outage map.

The outage started shortly before 6:30 and is expected to last until 9:30 p.m.

The cause is unknown and crews are on their way to investigate, according to the outage map.

