Police arrest 2 men with stolen gun

A robbery call in downtown Berkeley on Sunday led police to arrest two men with a stolen gun — who ultimately were determined to have no connection to the initial crime.

Multiple readers noticed a significant police response downtown Sunday evening, and asked Berkeleyside for details.

“Something happened … just before 7 pm in downtown Berkeley. Lots of police and cars outside Berkeley Community College on Center,” wrote one reader. “2 young men in custody. Members of Berkeley Rep audiences in theatre tonight are concerned.”

Another person described “Something semi-major in front of City College” at 6:50 p.m. Center street was “blocked by police cars converging from both directions,” and police were not letting pedestrians through the area.

Berkeley Police Lt. Joe Okies said police were called just before 6:30 p.m. about a strong-arm robbery at Center and Oxford streets.

Officers who responded to the area stopped three people on Center west of Shattuck Avenue who were similar in appearance to the people involved in the robbery, he said.

Police ultimately arrested two of those men in connection with a stolen gun, and on suspicion of drug sales, Okies said. Their names were not immediately available Sunday night. Police determined through their investigation, however, that the men had not been involved with the initial robbery, Okies said.

Readers also noticed an ambulance and fire truck outside the Freight & Salvage on Addison Street around the same time, and asked about that. Okies said it was unrelated to the robbery call or subsequent arrest.