Breaking: North Berkeley grass fire knocked down, smoke from Napa/Sonoma lingers over region

Crews from multiple jurisdictions battled and have contained a grass fire that broke out around 3:45 am in Tilden Park.

Residents on Ajax Place and Grizzly Peak Road put in multiple calls to authorities to report they were seeing embers floating in the air, according to unconfirmed scanner reports. Berkeley Police put out a Nixle alert at 4:40 a.m. saying there was a fire on Golf Course Road and Ajax Place. The flames were under control by 5: 20 a.m. but firefighters were still extinguishing hot spots, according to Berkeley police.

Ajax fire knocked down, structures have been protected. The smoke you are smelling is predominantly from large fires in Napa and Sonoma Co. — BerkeleyFirefighters (@BerkeleyFD) October 9, 2017

Police spotted a downed power line on Golf Course Road, according to unconfirmed scanner reports. The flames appeared to spread out over two acres, according to the scanner.

No structures were threatened.

The grass fire came during a Red Flag warning for the Berkeley Hills that remains in effect until 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Wind gusts reached 60 mph on Mount Diablo, according to CBS News in the Bay Area.

Meanwhile, the smoke from a number of fires in Napa and Sonoma counties settled over the Bay Area. SF Gate reported that police and fire agencies around the region are getting calls asking about the smoke smell.

Berkeleyside will update this story as we get more information,