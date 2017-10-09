Tamales Acapulco: Oakland’s original tamal joint (Nosh)
New granola bowl bar Cafe Fanny Granola sets sights on University Avenue (Daily Cal)
Rockridge Market Hall celebrates its 30th anniversary as the East Bay’s one-stop shop for all things food (Bay Area Bites)
Donato & Co. opens with rotisserie meats and stuffed pasta in Berkeley’s Elmwood (East Bay Express)
Alameda County may allow more microbreweries (East Bay Times)
5 kid-friendly restaurants to check out in Oakland (Hoodline)
The Nosh Wire: 10.09.17
