Berkeley Fire called out for garage fire

Berkeley first responders have been called to the 2800 block of Seventh Street for a full-assignment fire, according to unconfirmed scanner traffic and neighborhood reports.

As of about 8:05 p.m., a garage on Seventh Street was on fire, and some properties at Eighth and Grayson streets were “also in danger,” according to scanner traffic.

Dispatch reported an active fire in the 2800 block, across from Grayson and Heinz Street. It was described as in a backyard.

Berkeley police responded to provide traffic control and help with evacuations.

Berkeley firefighters set up hoses on Grayson.

“Nasty smell down here,” one local resident reported on Twitter.

“There is/was a fire,” wrote Ayaka Nonaka at 8:16 p.m‏. “Mostly under control now I think.”

