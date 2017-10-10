Local police, firefighters help in North Bay; 1 Berkeley firefighter loses his home

The Bay Area has mobilized to help this week as numerous wildfires tear through Northern California wine country, and Berkeley first responders have been among those offering aid.

One Berkeley firefighter’s home was destroyed Monday in the Santa Rosa blaze, and other police and firefighters have felt the impacts firsthand, too, being evacuated and taking what steps they can to save their property. The fire has claimed the lives of at least 17 people and destroyed 1,500 structures, the LA Times reported. At least 180 people have been reported missing, said the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I’ve been to some really bad places and I don’t know that I’ve ever seen damage like this,” said Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel. “It’s what I would imagine the end of the world looks like.”

Authorities have also issued a “red flag” warning in Berkeley for Wednesday through Thursday afternoons as northerly winds are expected to “combine with dry fuels to produce critical fire weather conditions.” The Berkeley Hills are particularly vulnerable, and the city has posted wildfire evacuation information online.

Berkeley police officers, dispatchers and firefighters headed up to the North Bay on Monday, and 14 officers spent the day in Santa Rosa on Tuesday helping out with general police services. Three on-duty Berkeley firefighters who responded up north Monday were replaced by four others Tuesday, officials said. Those mutual aid efforts are expected to continue over the next few days at least.

The police and fire teams happened to cross paths Tuesday, and helped an elderly couple who needed to get into their apartment to access critical medication inside. The couple also needed to check on their cat, which had been left behind.

“No power inside the apartment, completely dark hallway,” wrote Police Lt. Andrew Rateaver in an email update to the department Tuesday. “To our surprise and appreciation, Berkeley Fire Engine 6 was parked out front of this apartment complex. We made entry, and using our flashlights, made our way through the dark and smoky hallways to the apartment… The elderly couple and her son-­in-­law were able to gather up the needed medication and check on the welfare of their cat.” (Further information about the cat was not available as of publication time.)

Berkeley Fire Capt. Warren Davis was awoken at 2 a.m. Monday by the smell of smoke outside his home in the Santa Rosa area. Acting Berkeley Fire Chief Dave Brannigan said Davis got out his garden hose and shovel, and cleared significant space around the structure as the fire got closer.

“Somehow he managed to save it,” said Brannigan. The Nuns fire came up around Davis’s home leaving broad swaths of scorched earth outside. Tuesday afternoon, however, the fire was reportedly growing again, and threatening the area, Brannigan said.

Cell service and other communication lines have been severely impacted by the fires, he noted. Another Berkeley firefighter who was evacuated had to use his radio to call in to Berkeley dispatchers Tuesday to let them know he wouldn’t be able to come into work. There was no other way he could get the message through.

The chief said Berkeley Fire first got the call Monday morning from Napa County asking for help from anyone BFD could spare. Initially, BFD had to decline the request due to the grass fire in Tilden, which had just begun.

“We were throwing everything we had at that, and couldn’t spare anybody,” Brannigan said. Once that was under control, however, three Berkeley firefighters were released with an engine to join a strike team from San Francisco. They went to Santa Rosa and started fighting fire right away, the chief said. He described the “immediate need” request as a “pick up your stuff and go” situation.

Generally, for an out-of-county deployment, BFD has a volunteer list it draws from. So the next step was to put together a replacement crew of volunteers. That team went up Tuesday and replaced the on-duty firefighters who initially answered the call. As of Tuesday, Brannigan said it was unknown how long they would be needed up north.

Fire chief: Give money rather than actual goods

Brannigan said BFD has about 15 firefighters who live in or around Santa Rosa. Many of them were evacuated as a result of the fires. Most had been able to get back into their homes as of Tuesday. Some had returned to work, while others were still having to deal with the aftermath of the fires.

One Berkeley firefighter, Josh Block, was not so lucky, however. Block had been living in the Santa Rosa area with his twin brother, Zach, and Zach’s wife and baby daughter. Their house burned to the ground. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $27,000 to help them, but has a long way to go to the $50,000 goal.

“They were forced to leave with nothing more than the clothes on their back in the middle of the night. They are a young family just starting out and it would be so great to help them with clothing, necessities etc. until they get on their feet. Their hearts are broken due to this total loss,” according to the GoFundMe page.

For those looking to help the broader effort, Brannigan recommended donations to groups on the ground, including the American Red Cross.

“A lot of people want to give stuff, but stuff is really a problem in emergencies if a place doesn’t have the ability to deal with it,” he said. “It’s better to give money to the organizations there helping rather than actual goods.”

Brannigan said there have been at least five named fires in the North Bay, and that shifting weather conditions this week have made for a very fluid situation.

“This will probably rival the Oakland Hills fire in terms of damage and structures lost,” he said.

Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood said, in an email to the department Tuesday, that he knew of at least one BPD family who had to evacuate, and several others who came close. He got word from an officer who recently left the department that she also had to evacuate but was safe. She told him she had plans to drive back Tuesday to see her house, and heard it had been spared.

“The fire came within a half a mile of our neighborhood,” she wrote, adding how much it had meant to her to see BPD officers in the area to help. “We were driving out in the early morning hours after evacuating, my whole family in a 3 car caravan. We were terrified of what was happening and the destruction we saw. Then, we saw Berkeley PD driving up code 3 [emergency status] on hwy 101, it brought a tear to my eye to see my old department coming up to help.”

Police Lt. Rateaver reported, in a written update earlier in the day, that Berkeley officers are working in tandem with Santa Rosa officers, and have been given Santa Rosa radios so they can be sent to calls.

“Since cellular service is spotty, we are using whatever apps work, as well as street maps obtained at a local gas station,” he said. “We are responding to regular calls for service as well as to structure protection from looting.”

For part of the day, officers helped guard a commercial gun retailer: The building had been destroyed but several safes had been left “vulnerable and visible.”

“We are providing water, information and security and on the occasion, giving homeowners transportation into and out of the burn areas. Mostly this is being done because they walk into the areas, then become emotionally overwrought, and are walking through a maze of burn out structures and downed electrical wires. For their own safety, we are collecting them and transporting them out as conditions dictate,” Rateaver wrote. “I am honored to be with such a large contingent of BPD officers. Working alongside other agencies like Benicia, ACSO, El Cerrito, Oakland, Martinez, and Kensington. Each are hard­working, energetic and want to do a good job up here in this time of need. Each of us up here knows that we could not be up here without the support of our crews and families back home as well.”

Another 12 officers plan to drive back to Santa Rosa on Wednesday to continue to help. Chief Greenwood said mutual aid costs are likely to be fully reimbursed by FEMA.

Sgt. Frankel, who was in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, said he had been amazed at the response of the community to the ravages of the fire.

“They’re standing on piles of debris and they’re coming over to make sure that we have everything we need,” he said. “They’re with pick and shovel in hand and pausing to make sure that we’re taken care of. And these are people who’ve just lost every worldly possession.”

Frankel said the fire burned so hot it left puddles of aluminum, from melted rims, around what was left of some car tires. He saw block after block of still-smoldering, still-burning landscape.

“You’ll look at one block and you’ll see half the houses on the block are burned to nonrecognition,” he said. “Some of the chimneys and some of the stonework are there, and then two houses almost completely untouched. And then another block of complete devastation.”

At one point in the day, Frankel said a group of Berkeley officers came across some local residents they had spoken with earlier who were worried about their cats: “In the haste to leave, some had left pets behind and were concerned about their welfare,” he said. When the officers next saw met them, they were standing around a car — the only one around that hadn’t burned — because a cat had crawled up into the engine for safety.

“About five of us were trying to help them get the cat out from underneath the car,” he said. It took perhaps 15 minutes, but they all managed to get the cat into a travel crate. The officers provided medical care to one person who had been scratched repeatedly by the animal during the rescue effort. Then the officers turned gave the cat to animal control when it got to the scene.

Frankel said, throughout the day, many Santa Rosa first responders repeatedly thanked Berkeley for showing up to help. And his response was the same every time: It’s not a question of “if” but a question of “when” — as to when Berkeley is likely to need the support of agencies from places such as Solano and Sonoma counties to get through its own large tragedy.

Frankel said it had been an emotional day for many who are struggling to come to terms with the aftermath, and continuing developments, of the fires. Part of BPD’s job, he noted, was to keep people out of dangerous areas until it was safe to go in, and keep neighborhoods secure from the looting that has been happening in some places. Even though people were respectful and gracious, those interactions weren’t always easy.

“They’re literally looking at scorched earth behind us knowing nothing is left of their homes, hoping to get something from the wreckage,” he said. “That last bit of hope that somehow some family heirloom survived. They want to recover it before somebody steals it.”

Other resources