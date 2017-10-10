Gathering at Berkeley Shellmound on Indigenous Peoples Day (Daily Cal)
Debut of new video series on Berkeley’s climate change impact (UC Berkeley)
City Council to hold special meeting on cannabis regulations (Daily Cal)
Riccardo Muti brings his Chicago Symphony Orchestra to Berkeley (Mercury News)
Opinion: Cal must contend with its role in dark history of indigenous erasure (Daily Cal)
Berkeley historian Richard Schwartz to read from latest book (East Bay Times)
Two tiny teammates join Cal women’s basketball team (UC Berkeley)
A Look Back: Housing, food supply, recycling in headlines (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 10.10.17
