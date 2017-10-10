East Bay food businesses helping those affected by North Bay fires

Here is a list of some of the East Bay restaurants, bars and food businesses that are collecting donations, raising money or sending supplies to people who’ve been affected by the North Bay wildfires. Post comments below about any other benefit events or East Bay restaurants and food makers who are helping the cause, or send tips to nosh@berkeleyside.com.

Berkeley

A donation site is being set up at Missouri Lounge in Berkeley, where canned food, water, blankets and pillows, socks and hygiene products (soap, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine care items, etc.), kids items (toys, coloring books) and pet items (crates, pet food, leashes, collars, etc.) are being accepted. No clothing donations are needed at this time. Missouri Lounge, 2600 San Pablo Ave. (at Parker), Berkeley

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, Equator Coffee will partner with Urban Remedy and Flour Craft Bakery to provide coffee and pastries for 200 people taking shelter at the Marin County Civic Center. Equator Coffee has a location at UC Berkeley’s ASUC Student Union.

The Alameda County Community Food Bank announced on Facebook it will send a supply truck Wednesday to Sonoma County. The supplies have been collected already, and the food bank itself is not a drop-off point. “Our hearts are with everyone affected by the North Bay fires. And we are standing with you, Redwood Empire Food Bank. Check their website or Facebook page for ways you can help,” a local Food Bank staffer wrote.

Oakland

Cat Town Café posted on Facebook and Instagram Monday that it is on standby to help evacuate cats at Ella’s CatHouse & Catnip Bar in Napa. “Our dear friends at Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch may need help evacuating the cats at their cat cafe in Napa. We are on stand by to help, but don’t yet have all the details. In the event there is an urgent need to get these cats to safety, please email info@cattownoakland.org to let us know if you can be at the ready to help. And if you don’t live in the Bay Area, but know someone who does, please share!”

Craft beer bar and bottle shop The Good Hop will be a donation site until the end of the week. It will also take donations at its Oskar Blues Time Warp Tiki Party event Wednesday, Oct. 11. Attendees at this event can bring in donations and/or add a $6 “Fire Relief Beer” to their tab (money raised will go to North Bay shelters). On top of that, Oskar Blues will buy a pint of beer for anyone who brings a donation to the event. The Good Hop, 2421 Telegraph Ave. (at 24th St.), Oakland

Oakland-based food tour group Local Food Adventures will donate 25% of profits made from all tours booked and gift cards purchased through Sunday, Oct. 15, to Friends in Service Here (FISH), a Santa Rosa food pantry. To book a tour, visit www.localfoodadventures.com.

Starline Social Club will donate bar profits from the DRINKS (featuring Cate LeBon and Tim Presley from White Fence) and The Mattson 2 show happening Wednesday. Starline Social Club, 2236 Martin Luther King Jr. Way (at West Grand), Oakland

We expect more events and ideas will arise this week. Please share them in the comments below so others can quickly learn about them.