North Bay wildfires: How to stay informed, help victims

As blazes continue to destroy neighborhoods and force massive evacuations throughout the North Bay, many in Berkeley are wondering how they can find information on those missing, help displaced residents, and identify resources for those affected.

Latest reports suggest the areas on fire are growing, with more than 100,000 acres affected. Fire crews are focusing on safety rather than control. Thousands of structures, including homes, businesses and two wineries, have been destroyed. Thirteen people have died as a result of the fires, and up to 150 have been reported as missing.

Stay informed

Share information

Around 150 people are reported missing in the areas affected by the fires, and inconsistent cellphone service has made it difficult for some to publicize their whereabouts. People who have fled to safety can list themselves on the Red Cross’s Safe and Well website. Conversely, anyone in the East Bay wondering about their friends and loved ones up north can search the site. The Santa Rosa Fire Department has a list of evacuation shelters in the area, and those who have sought shelter are encouraged to register at the sites.

Those in the area can also mark themselves as safe on Facebook, or report a missing person by calling the Sonoma County Fire hotline at (707) 565-3856. Comcast has removed restrictions on its WiFi hotspots in the area, so anyone can log in as a guest for free. Search for the hotspots online by zipcode.

Volunteer

Those interested in traveling across the bay to volunteer can sign up with the Red Cross, which is currently at capacity but is collecting names for new opportunities that arise. It’s also worth reaching out to the Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership.

Donate

In Berkeley, the Jewish Community Center at 1414 Walnut St., is collecting canned food, clothing, toiletries and other donated items. Staff will make two trips to the North Bay, tonight and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Oakland’s 1-2-3-4 Go! Records is also donations, which will be driven up to Santa Rosa evacuation centers throughout the week. The record store has posted lists of needed items on its Facebook page. The Red Cross is collecting monetary donations. A local winemaker has also set up a crowdfunding campaign to support the many fire departments and rescue authorities tackling the flames.

Provide shelter

Hundreds have lost their homes to the fires and around 20,000 people have been forced to evacuate, leaving many in need of a place to sleep. Airbnb has activated a disaster relief program facilitating temporary shelter for evacuees. Hosts in designated parts of the Bay Area can offer shelter for displaced residents for free through the end of the month. Homes in parts of Contra Costa County, as well as San Francisco and the North Bay, are eligible.