Police report missing at-risk man

The Berkeley Police Department is looking for a missing 53-year-old man who is schizophrenic and off his medications, authorities report.

Troy Vickers was last seen Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. wearing a purple and black long-sleeved shirt and black denim pants, police said in a Nixle alert at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday. Vickers is 5 foot 11 and 193 pounds.

He was last seen at Royal Colony, a care home in Berkeley at 1606 Alcatraz Ave., near California Street. Police said Vickers is “diagnosed with Schizophrenia and Paranoia and is off his medications.”

BPD asks anyone who sees Vickers to call the department at 510-981-5900.

