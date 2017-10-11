Photos: Berkeley deals with unhealthy haze caused by North Bay fires

The horrific North Bay fires which ignited Sunday night have touched Berkeley as a pall of dense, particulate-laden smoke has settled over the city. The air is hazy, prompting concern for those with respiratory issues. The air quality locally has been deemed “unhealthy,” and a red flag warning, signaling high fire danger, is in effect — currently through Thursday at 5 p.m.

Many are complaining that the air is causing watery eyes and coughing. Some people are wearing masks when they venture out, though there are reports that many local stores have run down their stocks; many others are trying to stay inside. Sunset on Wednesday night was dramatic with the sun showing as a vibrant red hue against the smoky sky.

