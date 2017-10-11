Red flag warning issued for Berkeley; air quality showing as ‘unhealthy’

“It’s literally raining ash here in West Berkeley,” a local resident wrote on Twitter at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Numerous local residents are reporting they are seeing smoke from the fires up north in wine country descending around the city.

The EPA is showing unhealthy air quality levels in Berkeley, and a red flag warning — signaling high fire danger — it set to go into effect Wednesday night.

The “red flag” warning has been issued through Thursday afternoon as northerly winds are expected to “combine with dry fuels to produce critical fire weather conditions.” The Berkeley Hills are particularly vulnerable, and the city has posted wildfire evacuation information online.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Ellen Simms wrote on Twitter that “Air suddenly got worse in North Berkeley flats.”

Ryan Edwards wrote on Twitter he has seen at least two UC Berkeley students wearing masks, apparently in response to the air quality. “Wild thing is that @wunderground sensors nearby seem to show reduced particulate concentrations today, though smell is intense,” he wrote.

“Feels worse today than yesterday. Brief walk around the neighborhood had me coughing,” wrote @beaudotgiles.

An AC Alert advisory went out just after publication advising that “Due to the very active wildfires in Napa and Sonoma counties and changing wind patterns, smoke is visible throughout the Bay Area. Unless you see flames or an active column of smoke, there is no need to call 9-1-1 to report smoke in the air.”

A Health Advisory was issued Wednesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District: “Very unhealthy air quality from the wildfires in the North Bay is causing unprecedented levels of air pollution throughout the Bay Area. Due to active wildfires and changing wind patterns, air quality could be impacted for many days to come. Outside of the active fire areas, air quality will be variable and unpredictable. Air quality may improve at times or get worse, very quickly.”

“Spare the Air” alerts are also in place Wednesday and Thursday. See hourly breakdowns for Bay Area air quality, and wildfire smoke safety tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Berkeley Unified School District has also posted a message to families about what they can do to stay safe. Principals have been advised “to limit students’ physical activity outside, and we are advising staff to keep windows closed and consider turning off forced-air systems that bring outside air into classrooms. As conditions improve, students will be allowed outdoors.”

Berkeley (& SF Bay & the Golden Gate) seen just now from the hills above UCB campus… @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/rCa4Ts27wg — John Q McDonald (@jqmcd) October 11, 2017

No filter, a “golden hour” light at 1PM in West Berkeley due to the shroud of smoke from the Sonoma fire. #sonomafire @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/h1mUaD7EbS — stefie (@stefiegraphie) October 11, 2017

OSH was out of respirator masks so I'm out here breathing it all in. Sucks https://t.co/JAW5qbzfhk — nima (@datboicream) October 11, 2017

Downtown Berkeley sun and smoke. pic.twitter.com/bfyW2WABwI — 🕷 Ghouliette 🕷 (@ElusiveJ) October 11, 2017

I attempted to ride my bike this morning. Cut it short after hacking up what felt like battery acid. — David Elrod (@TheDavidElrod) October 11, 2017

We will update this post if we get additional information. Learn how to sign up for AC Alert.