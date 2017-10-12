Are we clueless about class? What does a neo-Nazi ​do when he grows up? ​Uncharted Festival: Oct. 27-28

What does a neo-Nazi ​do when he grows up? ​Why are Sunday mornings in America still so segregated? Are we clueless about class? We have sex ed, why not death ed? ​Christian Picciolin​i, Mauricio Wilson, Joan Williams and Jessica Zitter will address these questions and more at Berkeleyside’s fifth Uncharted Ideas Festival on Oct. 27-28 in downtown Berkeley.

They are just four of the incredible thinkers who will be conversation at the festival this year — an event which aims to cut through the daily noise and see clearly the ideas that matter.

Agitated by free speech debates? The ACLU’s Alan Schlosser will make you question whether there should be limits on First Amendment rights. Grappling with language to express progressive views? Let George Lakoff help you at Uncharted. Do you just want to understand the latest Nobel Prize in physics. Astrophysicist Eliot Quartaert will explain why gravitational waves matter. Or maybe you just want to dance like you’re in a Bollywood movie? Non Stop Bhangra will be there to show you how!

It’s a festival so the program also includes workshops, a popup bookstore courtesy of Books Inc., delicious food and drink, comedy from Micia Mosely, music by Solate and Calvin Keys, an opening night party at the David Brower Center, with wine, scrumptious bites, and margaritas, and a closing happy hour at FIVE at the festival’s official partner hotel, the Hotel Shattuck Plaza. All of this is included in the ticket price.

