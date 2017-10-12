The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Oct. 12-15

COMEDY BENEFIT AT ASHKENAZ There haven’t been many reasons to laugh this week, but Ashkenaz is bringing you some comedic relief tonight — and an opportunity to help fire victims at the same time. Comic Lisa Geduldigis kicks off the venue’s new monthly stand-up series with a benefit show, donating 100% of the ticket proceeds to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Audience members can also drop off food and clothing donations. The theme of the show is “political comedy,” and features Scott Blakeman, Yayne Abeba and Aundré the Wonderwoman, as well as Geduldigis. Tickets are $15-$20. Thursday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., 1317 San Pablo Ave.

STAY OUT AT THE GILMAN Around the corner from Ashkenaz, the legendary punk venue The Gilman is also hosting a benefit, this one on Friday. The show is Stay Out’s record release party, where bands Grumpster, Calling the Skies, Treetop Flyer, Kinetic Radio and Necessary Noise will join the bill. Tickets are $10-$20. Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., 924 Gilman St.

BAMPFA Those from the North Bay who have sought out refuge in Berkeley can distract themselves with the compelling — and free — exhibits at BAMPFA. All week, the museum is waiving its entrance fee for any visitors affected by the fires. Just check in at the front desk. Current exhibits include a Martin Wong retrospective, Gordon Parks’s photography and an exploration of the art of the written word. The galleries, at 2120 Oxford St., are open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SOUNDTRACK TO THE 60s The sounds of the 60s undoubtedly still ring in the ears of many longtime Berkeley residents, but those who want a refresher can check out the new Berkeley Historical Society exhibit. “Soundtrack to the 60s: The Berkeley Music Scene” opens Sunday and features items from the archives of local folk legend Country Joe McDonald and more. The exhibit looks at the role of music in protests, local recording studios and the Berkeley folk, rock and R&B scenes. The center, at 1931 Center St., is open Thursday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

PET PARADE Human Halloween is still a couple weeks off, but apparently pets celebrate it earlier. Animals in costumes will strut their stuff at a pet parade during Sunday Streets this weekend. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed pet, pet and owner combo and group. Leashed or otherwise restrained pets who want to participate should check in with their owners at the Walgreens parking lot on Cedar Street and Shattuck Avenue, and walk (or get carried) down to Channing Way for a celebration.

