As Berkeley rushes to find face masks, stores sell out, report shortages

Stewart Johnston had never seen anything like it in all his years as an owner of the Johnston Medical store on Shattuck Avenue.

At one point on Thursday, more than 40 people were lined up in his store to buy face masks to protect themselves from the unhealthy air caused by the massive fires in Napa and Sonoma counties.

“I’ve never had a crush of customers like that,” said Johnston.

Cole Hardware on College Avenue in Oakland has seen a similar rush. For the past two mornings, customers have lined up before the store opened, desperate to get face masks, according to Tess Wigglesworth, the store manager. The shop has sold around 300 to 400 masks in the last few days. Combined with the other four outlets in San Francisco, the chain has sold thousands of masks, she said.

Berkeley Ace Hardware sold out of facemasks Wednesday.

People are lining up to get masks because the air quality index in Berkeley and around the region has, at times in the last few days, been as bad as the dirty air in Beijing.

Friday morning started as “”Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” in Berkeley according to the Environmental Protection Agency, as reported on AirNow, but was back up to “Unhealthy,”with an Air Quality Index of 171, before noon. That designation means people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Although the air quality in Berkeley seems very poor, there are in fact two EPA higher levels: “Very Unhealthy” and “Hazardous. For the latter, the AQI needs to be between 301 and 500.

The EPA calculates the AQI for five major air pollutants regulated by the Clean Air Act: ground-level ozone, particle pollution (also known as particulate matter), carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

The atmospheric particulate matter, known as PM2.5, are particulates that “have a diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometers, which is about 3% the diameter of a human hair,” according to Bliss Air.

Any air with a PM2.5 over 35.5 over a 24-hour period can cause some health concerns, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The readings in Napa near the fires have at times exceeded 148 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the BAAQMD air monitoring figures. The air measured at Berkeley’s Aquatic Park in the last few days has routinely exceeded the 35.5 PM2.5 levels. On Thursday around noon, it measured 86 micrograms per cubic meter. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., it measured 75 micrograms per cubic meter. At 7 a.m., it measured 54.

Not all masks are effective

People looking for protection for face masks cannot just buy the surgical paper masks used by surgeons. They must buy N95 masks that have filters that can filter out the small particles.

Cole Hardware is currently out of masks but is expecting another big shipment of masks today, said Wigglesworth. The store’s main supplier is out, so the store will be getting vogmasks, which are reusable cloth masks that come in colorful styles. They cost about $30 a mask but last for three years, she said. The paper masks are good for about eight hours.

The Home Depot in Oakland has a few masks left but they are going fast, according to an associate. A pack of 15 N95 masks at a Home Depot in San Jose cost about $20.

Berkeley Ace Hardware is also hoping to get more masks today. Johnston Medical Supply still has a few masks available and has ordered more, but they won’t arrive until next week, said Johnston. Orchard Supply Hardware has been out of masks for two days, an employee told Berkeleyside contributing photographer Ted Friedman.

Even Amazon is having trouble. Michael Hamilton tried to order some masks today, but Amazon said they could not be delivered to the Bay Area. An Amazon representative told him via email that there is a glitch in the system but they were working to fix it.

Brenda Kahn of Berkeley called three different hardware stores on Thursday, but they were all out of masks, she said. She finally found some at Johnston Medical Supply.

“I scored the last packages of a certain type that’s really for sanding drywall and fiberglass — I took two and gave the third and last one to an elderly woman in the store who was on oxygen,” Kahn wrote in an email to Berkeleyside. But on Thursday she said: “The reality of wearing one is super unpleasant, so I am not even sure I can wear one after all that hustling to find them yesterday. I’m in downtown SF right now and the wind is blowing the air cleaner here.”