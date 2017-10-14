What’s on fire in Northern California?

Northern California fires have dominated the news this week. Here’s a quick breakdown of what has been burning, with updates as of Saturday night. Air quality in and around Berkeley has been improving. A “Spare the Air” advisory was issued for Saturday, but there was no health advisory in effect, unlike Friday. A total of 24 people have been confirmed dead, as of Saturday night, in fires up to the Geyserville area. There have been 12 other deaths confirmed farther north in Mendocino County and near Yuba City.

Cal Fire has reported that 94,370 acres have burned in Sonoma and Napa counties in the Tubbs, Pocket and Nuns fires. Twenty-two people have been confirmed dead, and authorities say they expect to contain the fires by Friday, Oct. 20. Those three fires have destroyed 3,462 structures, and threaten 36,746 more. About 3,400 firefighters have been fighting the fires. Fire information below is current as of Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tubbs fire (Central LNU Complex, Napa County): 35,470 acres, 50% containment. Conditions: “The most active portion of the fire is still the north-eastern portion around Red Hill and Mount Saint Helena. The fire continues to make short uphill runs around to the north side of the peaks.” The location is listed as off of Highway 128 and Bennett Lane in Calistoga. Updates related to evacuation orders, water safety, shelters, volunteering and more are being posted on the Santa Rosa city website. Read more on the Cal Fire website.

A list of mandatory and advised evacuations, as of Saturday night, has been posted online. The cause of the fires, which began Sunday at 9:45 p.m., remains under investigation. Sonoma County is keeping an active list of evacuation centers. Many roads are closed. On Saturday, Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa opened a “Local Assistance Center” in the Press Democrat building in downtown Santa Rosa, at 427 Mendocino Ave. It will remain open daily for at least two weeks from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Atlas fire (Southern LNU Complex in Napa and Solano counties): 50,403 acres, 48% contained. There have been two confirmed fatalities, 252 structures destroyed, and 5,000 are threatened. This vegetation fire began Sunday at 9:52 p.m., and the cause is under investigation. About 2,100 firefighters are fighting the blaze. Conditions: “A Red Flag Warning, due to high winds and low humidity, will remain in effect throughout much of today. Firefighters continue to strengthen perimeter control lines, provide structure defense and engage in tactical patrol.” See the latest updates on the Cal Fire website. Charitable donation information has also been posted.

Other fires farther north

Up in Mendocino County, there are the Sulphur and Redwood fires. One firefighter was injured and eight people have been confirmed dead. The fires have burned 37,500 acres, and are 32% contained. Conditions: “Significant progress towards containment has been achieved in the last twenty-four hours throughout both fire areas. Crews will continue to mop up and patrol the Sulphur Fire with suppression repair expected to begin on Monday. Total changes to the Sulphur Fire have been updated to reflect more accurate mapping. The total acreage of the Redwood Fire continues to present challenges as resources actively mop up and extinguish hotspots around structures, however, the SW perimeter of the fire continues to hold. Evacuation orders are in place for multiple communities within the incident. There are approximately 2,000 evacuees affected by the Redwood Fire.” See the latest incident update.

East of Sulphur is the Long Fire, off Highway 20 and Long Valley Road. At 100 acres, it is 10% contained: “Forward spread has been stopped.”

Lake County has the smaller Ridge fire. It was 100% contained at 87 acres. Conditions: “Firefighters are currently working a wildland fire near the community of Clearlake. The terrain in the area is grassy oak woodland, steep terrains, and difficult access.”

Another six fires have been burning north and east of Yuba City: Honey and Cherokee; and La Porte, Cascade, Lobo and McCourtney (the Wind Complex). The Wind Complex has burned 17,102 acres and is 87% contained. Four people were killed and 398 structures destroyed. See the incident update for Saturday at 6 p.m.

There are also two wildfires in the Eldorado National Forest: Table, which is nearly contained and not threatening any structures, and the Ice fire.

See the GoFundMe list of verified fundraisers. There’s also a fundraiser going for a Berkeley firefighter who lost his home.