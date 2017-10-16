Nosh

The Nosh Wire: 10.16.17

By Nosh editors
Michele Belotti makes fresh pastas to-go at Belotti Bottega on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland. Photo: Sarah Han

New Berkeley-based app promises discounts for diners, more sales for restaurants (Nosh)
Bay Area Bites Guide to the Emeryville Public Market (KQED)
Copper Spoon and Paulista Brazilian Kitchen now open in Oakland (East Bay Express)
Absinthia Brings Organic Absinthe to Oakland (East Bay Express)
Lungomare gets Ital-Cal cuisine right (Oakland Magazine)
Luckyduck Bicycle Café rolls into its 2nd year (Hoodline)