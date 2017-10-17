Berkeley Police: Man on Telegraph arrested after tossing gun

A young man who ran from police on Telegraph Avenue early Saturday morning, and tossed away a pistol as he ran, was quickly arrested by responding officers, authorities report.

Officers arrested Eleazar Reyes Jr., 21, of San Pablo on suspicion of firearms-related charges, resisting arrest and being drunk in public, said Berkeley Police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

Frankel said the man later identified as Reyes walked by a business in the 2300 block of Telegraph while displaying a gun just before 1:40 a.m. A worker there flagged down BPD to alert officers.

“Officers saw the subject nearby and ordered him to stop and the suspect took off running northbound on Telegraph and east on Bancroft Way,” Frankel said. “The suspect tossed a pistol away while running but it was later recovered during a search of the area through which he ran.” (According to unconfirmed scanner reports, a security guard at Pappy’s saw Reyes and reported him.)

The University of California Police Department also assisted with the arrest, Frankel said.

Reyes was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person carrying a loaded firearm, a felony, as well as a special allegation for committing a new offense while out on bail, along with several misdemeanors, according to court records online.

Reyes appears to have been charged Tuesday with carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded firearm, according to court records online. Both are listed as misdemeanors. He had no past convictions or arrests listed in Alameda County.

Reyes was being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin with a bail of $117,500, but that information may have changed after his arraignment. (The record did not appear to have been updated.) Reyes’s next court appearance was not listed online.