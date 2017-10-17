Time-lapse video shows smoke hanging over East Bay and San Francisco for days (SF Gate)
Stinky corpse flower prepared to open in Berkeley (Patch)
The puzzle to plugging world’s largest gas leak (Berkeley Lab)
Swastika was drawn on Alan Dershowitz’s face in flyer (Daily Cal)
Grateful Dead selects Berkeley show from 1972 as ‘Dave’s Picks Volume 24’ (JamBase)
Berkeley author writes about unaccompanied minors (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 10.17.17
