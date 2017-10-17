Shop Talk: StoneFire Berkeley; Blick Art Supplies; Beauty Center; Toot Sweets

STONEFIRE BERKELEY The apartment and retail complex StoneFire, on the site that once had Firestone Complete Auto Care, opened officially on August 1. Developed by William Schrader Jr., of Alamo-based The Austin Group, and designed by Walnut Creek-based Johnson Lyman Architects and managed by Landmark Properties, StoneFire is on the corner of University and Milvia in downtown Berkeley. The property has 98 apartments and 8,700 square feet of ground-level retail space. In addition, a resident fitness facility and a 1,600 square foot outdoor courtyard are features of the new complex. Sobo Ramen is the first business slated to open in the retail space. StoneFire Berkeley, Office: 2010 Milvia St. (at University), Berkeley 94704. Tel: 510-984-1331. Connect with StoneFire on FaceBook and Instagram.

BLICK ART SUPPLIES More changes for Bay Area retailer Blick Art Supplies are underway. The Berkeley store is relocating from its current location at 811 University Ave. to the old Smith & Hawken space at 1360 Tenth St., occupying over 7,200 square feet. Opening day is slated for mid-January. Last fall, the Utrecht Art Supplies Store at 1909 University Ave. (at MLK) closed, merging with Blick Art Materials into the University Avenue store. The Blick store in Oakland at 5301 Broadway (at College) will remain open. Blick Art Supplies, 1360 Tenth St. (near Gilman), Berkeley 94702. Current Berkeley store: Tel: (510) 486-2600. Open Mon. through Sat., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BEAUTY CENTER Another business in the Elmwood has closed. Beauty Center on College Avenue (near Ashby) closed its doors on August 31. The Elmwood shop, part of a small group of three other stores in the East Bay, was in business since 1999 and had been struggling for the past few years. “The landlord wanted to increase the rent by 30% so I decided not to renew the lease when it came up,” CEO and owner Omar Mughannam said. The store on Solano Avenue and two stores in Oakland, on Lakeshore and Mountain Boulevard, will remain open. The store at 1821 Solano Avenue (at Colusa) is open Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tel: 510-526-4146. Connect with them on Facebook.

TOOT SWEETS After several decades in business, the iconic Westbrae neighborhood bakery at 1277 Gilman St. (at Santa Fe) has closed its doors. An employee of the adjacent Berkeley Bagel’s said Toot Sweets closed for remodeling and would reopen again as a new bakery but a sign on the window says “For Rent.” No further information could be gathered on the future status of the bakery or why it closed so suddenly. Toot Sweets Fine Desserts, 1277 Gilman St., Berkeley 94706. Tel: 510-526-0610 is no longer in service.

Shop Talk is Berkeleyside’s regular Berkeley local business column. If you’re a Berkeley business with news, or a Berkeleyside reader who has spotted a change in your neighborhood or on your travels, shoot us an email with the details at editors@berkeleyside.com. Read previous Shop Talk columns. And catch up with all food business news with our Nosh coverage.