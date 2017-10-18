Thursday: Berkeley will drop, cover and hold on with the 2017 ‘ShakeOut’

The city of Berkeley posted this public safety alert Tuesday. It appears below in full.

Take part in a five-minute earthquake drill wherever you are Thursday, Oct. 19, and start the process of preparing for a disaster.

At 10:19 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, practice the three things that everyone should do during an earthquake:

DROP to the ground

Take COVER by getting under a sturdy desk or table, and

HOLD ON to it until the shaking stops.

Learning and practicing how to “drop, cover, and hold on” is a brief commitment that can save your life.

Earthquakes are an inevitable part of Berkeley’s future. Being safe and prepared also helps everyone bounce back quickly from the effects of an earthquake or other natural disasters.

Individuals, families, businesses or organizations can register at the Shakeout Registration Website to receive information on how to plan an earthquake drill at their school, workplace, or community organization. Use “City of Berkeley” as the “Parent Organization.”

Everyone in the City of Berkeley is encouraged to join the Citywide exercise. If you can’t join us on the 19th, find another time that works for you. Neighborhood groups who register on the ShakeOut website and participate can count this towards the “citywide exercise” requirement in the Office of Emergency Services’ program to qualify for a free dumpster once a year. After participating, check disaster supply kits, review evacuation plans, and practice notifying loved ones of your status. Tips for preparedness are available at Berkeley Earthquake Website.

Social media can play a critical role in the aftermath of a disaster. Phone lines can be tied up. Knowing the social media accounts of loved ones, and posting a status there can get help or provide peace of mind to loved ones. Those who share a picture on Twitter of their business, household, or group participating in the drill and mention @CityofBerkeley may be shared by the official City of Berkeley Twitter account.

As part of the exercise, the City will activate the AC Alert Emergency Notification System, which is used to send information on actions needed to protect yourself during a life-threatening emergency.

AC Alert is the primary system used to send emergency information, and everyone who spends time in the City of Berkeley is encouraged to sign up for the system at the AC Alert Website. Those who have signed up for the system will receive a notification on Oct. 19. If you have any problems with AC Alert on Oct. 19, please contact OES@cityofberkeley.info.

The following video, not part of the city’s public safety notice, was created in 2016 for the Shakeout event at LeConte.