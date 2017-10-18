UC Berkeley Police: Student, 18, raped after fraternity party

An 18-year-old student has said she was raped after attending a fraternity party over the weekend, UC Berkeley police said Wednesday.

The woman made her report to police early Monday morning, about 48 hours after the incident occurred in a dorm room at the Unit 1 residence hall at 2650 Durant Ave.

The University of California Police Department said the young woman met the person who raped her “at a fraternity party,” but no additional information was released. The rape happened later at the residence hall, at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

UCPD detectives are investigating the case, authorities said. There is no suspect description at this time.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call UCPD at 510-642-6760.

In the past six months, UCPD has received 22 sex crime reports, though they are not broken down by type, according to CrimeMapping.com, a repository for police data. The Berkeley Police Department received 51 reports, though, again, there is are a range of crimes that fall under the sexual assault umbrella. The BPD data indicates that 29 of its sex crimes were felonies.

The 2017 annual crime and safety report published by the university said UC Berkeley received 33 rape reports on campus in 2016, including 21 in campus housing, and another nine off campus.

The 2015, there were 16 on campus rape reports, including 10 in student housing, and 14 off campus.

In 2014, there were 15 on campus, including 12 in student housing, and another 23 off campus.

In addition to rape, other types of sex offenses listed in the report, and tracked, are fondling, incest and statutory rape.

UCPD shared the following safety tips: