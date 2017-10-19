Cyclist sustains head injury after South Berkeley car crash

A man riding his bike in South Berkeley was in a collision with a vehicle just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities report.

The man was riding at Adeline Street and Ashby Avenue when the crash happened, said Lt. Angela Hawk of the Berkeley Police Department.

According to initial scanner reports, a pedestrian had been hit and was bleeding from the head. There were multiple callers about the incident.

Hawk said first responders found that it was actually a cyclist who had been hit. The man sustained a head injury, but was conscious when he was taken for medical treatment, she said.

According to unconfirmed scanner traffic, the cyclist was taken to Highland Hospital, the local trauma center, for treatment.

The man’s age and city of residence were not immediately available.

No information was available about the circumstances of the crash.