3 Berkeley High students, 1 staffer detained at end of school’s Unity Week

Three Berkeley High students and one staff member were detained Friday evening when fights broke out at the end of Berkeley High’s annual Unity Week celebration, according to Berkeley police.

After school let out in the afternoon, hundreds of students, clad in the school colors of red and gold, flooded the streets and marched around downtown Berkeley. Around 5:05 p.m., as the group of about 500 headed up Allston Way, at least three separate fights occurred near the Harold Way intersection, said BPD Lt. Kevin Reece.

Three juveniles were arrested in connected with the fights, during which a police officer was punched in the face, Reece said. Reece said that one BHS staff member was also arrested, on suspicion of resisting arrest or interfering with an officer. However Berkeley Unified disputes this, telling Berkeleyside in a voicemail message after this story was published that no member of the school staff was arrested.

The adult was cited and released, and the juveniles were in the process of being released to their parents, Reece said around 6 p.m.

“Once we got the fights cleared out, it returned to normal within five minutes,” he said.

John Gregg, a reporter on vacation in Berkeley, was in the area when when he heard the commotion on Allston Way. He saw police cars approaching the scene.

“It looked like there might have been some sort of fight. Two girls were crying,” he said. “Some of the people and students there kind of crowded in and got pretty close to the police.” One person in the crowd was speaking through a bullhorn, he said.

Gregg saw the police arrest the students, then separate the BHS staff member from the crowd and handcuff him as well. “He kept saying, ‘I’m not resisting arrest,'” Gregg said.

BUSD spokesman Charles Burress said he could not confirm who was involved in the incident, but said a letter about the event would be sent out to Berkeley High families later this evening. Berkeleyside will update this story as more information becomes available.

During Unity Week, which ran from Oct. 16 through today, students dress up for different theme days, then attend an all-school assembly designed to bring the BHS community together. The week is a rebranding of a long-time Berkeley High tradition formerly called “Spirit Week,” which would traditionally culminate in an outdoor rally, where students would stand in groups by grade and yell cheers.

Issues with substance abuse and violence during Spirit Week a few years ago led administrators to first cancel, then restructure the event.

This story, including the headline, was adjusted after publication as BUSD appears to be contradicting information obtained by Berkeleyside from the Berkeley police. We will update this story as we gather more information.