Community

Police seek missing at-risk woman

By Berkeleyside staff

Police in Berkeley are looking for Lala Wallace, 74, who is classified as an at-risk missing person due to her dementia.

According to a Berkeley police notice posted through Nixle just before 2 a.m., Wallace is a black woman, 5 feet 5, 110 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red vest and black pants, and carrying a dark-colored purse. She was last seen by her brother, Paul Wallace, on Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m. at her home on Stuart Street.

Police said Wallace is “known to wander off and walk the streets of Berkeley,” and sometimes Oakland. She does not have a cellphone with her. Wallace frequents grocery and convenience stores, including Berkeley Bowl and Whole Foods. A larger photograph appears below.


Lala Wallace: Missing, at-risk. Photo: BPD