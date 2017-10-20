News Wire

The Berkeley Wire: 10.20.17

By Berkeleyside staff
Pompoms and politics, Nabolom Bakery. Photo: Nancy Rubin

How fire has shaped California’s wine industry (Daily Beast)
Maker’s Common is a restaurant for the people (Express)
Berkeley community copes after tragic North Bay fires (Daily Cal)
Kyle Chapman alleges his car was vandalized in Berkeley (Daily Cal)
UC Berkeley, Mills College formalize partnership (Daily Cal)
UC Berkeley brand unifies campus community (Daily Cal)
TCHO chocolate factory tours are back! (Market Insider)