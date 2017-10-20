The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Oct. 20-22

PAUL WELLER As head of The Jam, Paul Weller was a leader of the Mod revival before pivoting to a more modern style when he formed The Style Council. Decades on, Weller has a thriving solo career, which he brings to the UC Theatre on Saturday as part of his A Kind Revolution Tour. The Guardian wrote of his recent work: “After folding in psychedelic electronics and rollicking rock to his soulboy style in recent years, the changing man continues to surprise.” Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave.

SOLANGE You might have been frustrated in getting tickets to see Solange on Friday, but promoters Another Planet have added a second Greek Theatre concert on Sunday, with some tickets still available. She’ll be performing works from her album A Seat at the Table, which she described as “a project on identity, empowerment, independence, grief and healing.” The album debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 chart and was number one on both Apple Music and iTunes album charts. Also performing: Flying Lotus, Earl Sweatshirt, and Chassol. Sunday, Oct. 22, Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Rd.

COLETTE UNCENSORED The French author Colette is best known for her 1945 novella Gigi and has become an early icon for women’s empowerment and sexual liberation. The author, actor, and lover is brought to life onstage by Lorri Holt in Colette Uncensored at The Marsh in Berkeley. Returning after a 2016 engagement with new updates, Holt personifies Colette, telling the story behind her tempestuous and scandalous years and her many love affairs. Friday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 21, 5 p.m., The Marsh, 2120 Allston Way. Runs through Nov. 4 on Fridays and Saturdays.

HANDEL AND HIS WORLD One of the first American “original instrument” groups, The Aulos Ensemble has been performing early music since 1973. The five members are Christopher Krueger, flauto traverso and recorder, March Schachman, baroque oboe, Linda Quan, baroque violin, Myrom Lutzke, baroque cello, and Arthur Haas, harpsichord. On Saturday, Aulos performs Handel, Telemann and Purcell at St. John’s Presbyterian Church. The program covers works of four decades, including Purcell’s Fairy Queen and one of Telemann’s New Paris Quartets. Saturday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 2727 College Ave.

HORSE FEATHERS If you don’t know why I sometimes use “swordfish” as a password, you haven’t seen the Marx Brothers’ 1932 classic Horse Feathers. It’s likely that Groucho as Huxley College president Quincy Adams Wagstaff would struggle as Chancellor of UC Berkeley, but his mantra of “whatever it is, I’m against it” might sometimes cross administrators’ minds. BAMPFA in its wisdom thought Horse Feathers the right choice for the university’s homecoming weekend. Saturday, Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m., BAMPFA, 2155 Center St.

