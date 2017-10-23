Video: The white supremacists assaulting people in Berkeley (Pro Publica)
Student fights would-be rapist on fire trail (SF Gate)
Lawsuit against Berkeley brought by Kayla Moore’s family delayed (Patch)
A Look Back: Victory gardens, Navy salute in 1942 (East Bay Times)
Tilden Park among best places to see fall foliage (neighborhoods.com)
Clearing out Hindoos in Berkeley in 1907 (Medium)
Berkeley bans fish prizes at carnivals (Daily Cal)
Workers at some UC campuses say they don’t get fair wages (Mercury News)
She’s 26 and she brought down Uber’s CEO. What’s next? (NYT)
The Berkeley Wire: 10.23.17
Video: The white supremacists assaulting people in Berkeley (Pro Publica)