How Quirky is Berkeley? Doors

Doors are great for metaphors. They represent mystery, hope, opportunity, change, or closure — when you have one shut in your face. They are also great for painting or decoration, as shown here.

These doors inspire. They are not uniquely of Berkeley, but you will see far more fancifully painted doors here than in most cities. And, as mentioned, they are great metaphors. For my favorite dog metaphor of the moment, I would have to go with Steve Winwood’s Back in the High Life Again: “All the doors I closed one time will open up again.”

Opportunity, hope, the future.

Tom Dalzell, a labor lawyer, created a website, Quirky Berkeley, to share all the whimsical objects he has captured with his iPhone. The site now has more than 8,000 photographs of quirky objects around town as well as posts where the 30-plus-year resident muses on what it all means.

For a fuller version of this post, see Quirky Berkeley.