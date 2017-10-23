Community

How Quirky is Berkeley? Doors

By Tom Dalzell
1231 Curtis Street. Photo: John Storey
Doors are great for metaphors. They represent mystery, hope, opportunity, change, or closure — when you have one shut in your face.  They are also great for painting or decoration, as shown here.

6 Vallejo Street. Photo: Colleen Neff
1320 Talbot Avenue. Photo: John Storey
2216 Blake Street. Photo: John Storey
2732 Derby Street. Photo: John Storey
2530 San Pablo (painted by Stefen); photo: John Storey
Kingman Hall, 1730 La Loma Avenue. Photo: John Storey
These doors inspire. They are not uniquely of Berkeley, but you will see far more fancifully painted doors here than in most cities. And, as mentioned, they are great metaphors.  For my favorite dog metaphor of the moment, I would have to go with Steve Winwood’s Back in the High Life Again: “All the doors I closed one time will open up again.”

Opportunity, hope, the future.

Tom Dalzell, a labor lawyer, created a website, Quirky Berkeley, to share all the whimsical objects he has captured with his iPhone. The site now has more than 8,000 photographs of quirky objects around town as well as posts where the 30-plus-year resident muses on what it all means.


For a fuller version of this post, see Quirky Berkeley.