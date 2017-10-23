‘Automated’ restaurant Eatsa closes Berkeley location, 4 others (Nosh)
Donato & Co. offers Italian cuisine in Berkeley’s Elmwood district (East Bay Times)
Jeff Mason’s sandwich odyssey (SF Chronicle)
Chefs’ ssam pop-ups offer a fresh view of Korean food (SF Chronicle)
Vietnamese restaurant The Temple Club opens in former Bakeshop Oakland space (Hoodline)
Review: Burma Superstar supplies a flavorful experience for customers (Daily Cal)
The Nosh Wire: 10.23.17
‘Automated’ restaurant Eatsa closes Berkeley location, 4 others (Nosh)