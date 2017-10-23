Police: Man beaten in People’s Park

A 52-year-old man was attacked by a group of males Saturday at noon at People’s Park in Berkeley, authorities report.

The University of California Police Department said the man was in the park Saturday “when he was jumped by three or four males who pushed him to the ground and kicked him several times before running off.”

The man’s injuries “required medical attention,” said UCPD, but no further detail was provided. The crime was described as battery with serious bodily injury, as well as aggravated assault.

The park is located in the Southside neighborhood near UC Berkeley, and is bounded by Haste Street and Dwight Way to the north and south, and Bowditch Street to the east.

UCPD said the report about the aggravated assault came in Sunday from the Tang Center, where university health services are located. UCPD said the man was not affiliated with the university.

UCPD put out its notice about the crime Monday morning.

Minimal detail about the assailants was provided in the Nixle alert sent by UCPD.

The case is under investigation, UCPD said in its online crime log.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call UCPD at 510-642-6760.