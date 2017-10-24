3 days before Berkeleyside’s fifth Uncharted Ideas Festival: What to expect

In just three days, we will welcome several hundred festival-goers to Berkeleyside’s fifth Uncharted Berkeley Festival of Ideas in downtown Berkeley. (There are still a few tickets left, so if you haven’t got one, now’s the time go grab it, and scoop up your friends at work, at school, and in your different social circles, to come with you.)
Here’s what festival-goers can look forward to on Oct, 27-28:
- 20+ speakers with deep knowledge of their areas of expertise and edgy, exciting ideas on how to solve some of the world’s most intractable problems — from New Yorker writer Alyson Hobbs to Republican political strategist (and #NeverTrumper) Rick Wilson, from death education advocate Jessica Zitter to former neo-Nazi Christian Picciolini.
- Expanding your mind while participating in conversations that cut through the noise in a time of disruption and uncertainty.
- Broadening your horizons in areas ranging from sexism in Hollywood, criminal justice reform, the roots of Silicon Valley, class cluelessness, the most segregated hour in American life and the architecture of border walls.
- Laughing out loud at comedian Micia Mosely, enjoying the music of Solate, and being up on your feet dancing to the infectious beats of Non Stop Bhangra.
- Not wanting to miss a minute, from the morning treats on Friday and Saturday courtesy of Algorithm Coffee Co. and PIQ Bakery, accompanied by music from the La Macchia trio, through Happy Hour at the FIVE bar at the festival’s official partner hotel Hotel Shattuck Plaza at the closing of the festival.
- Nibbling on delicious food and sipping sumptuous wine from APS Wine & Spirits or yummy Tres Agaves margaritas while enjoying the company of fellow festival-goers at the Uncharted party and listening to ace jazz guitarist Calvin Keys on Friday night at the Uncharted Party at the David Brower Center, minutes from the festival venues in downtown Berkeley.
We could go on… but we’ll save it for Oct. 27 at the Freight & Salvage where festival-goers will be picking up their Uncharted badges, grabbing coffee and delving into the excitement (or on Saturday, if they’re coming for that one day).
