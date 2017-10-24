Nosh

The Nosh Wire: 10.24.17

By Nosh editors
Fish tacos, beans and rice, and chips and guacamole at Cholita Linda in Temescal. Photo: Sarah Han

Prohibition shuttered the world’s largest winery. Now wine is back at Winehaven (Nosh)
Free sushi: P.F. Chang’s giving out free rolls — one day only (East Bay Times)
Places around campus to pick up a quality snack between classes (Daily Cal)
Paradise Park Café puts twang Into pumpkins for fall (Oakland Magazine)
Cold veal with tuna sauce is the hot weather craving you didn’t know you had (San Francisco Magazine)
Oakland’s 5 best delivery burgers (Hoodline)