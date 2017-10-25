Trio robs Berkeley Walgreens pharmacy

Three men jumped over the counter of a pharmacy in West Berkeley and forced employees to hand over numerous medications Tuesday night, police report.

The robbery happened shortly before 8 p.m. at 1050 Gilman St. at Walgreens, said Sgt. Andrew Frankel, Berkeley police spokesman.

After they jumped over the counter, “The suspects directed employees to the medication cabinets” and forced the employees to open them. The men stole “unknown amounts of a number of prescription pain killers,” Frankel said.

Witnesses told police the men were 18-25 years old and wore hooded sweatshirts.

There were no weapons seen and no one was hurt, Frankel said.

No arrests have been made but the case is under investigation.