Ashby blocked at I-80 on- and off-ramps due to multi-car crash

Update, 7:53 p.m. Police say the Ashby I-80 on/off ramp is now open.

Original story: Police in Berkeley have warned motorists to consider avoiding Ashby Avenue due to a multi-car collision blocking the on- and off-ramps to Interstate 80.

Police said the collision is between I-80 and Seventh Street: “Both directions of Ashby Avenue are currently blocked — including the on-ramp and off-ramp to Interstate 80. Expect traffic delays in the area and consider using alternate freeway off/onramps to access Interstate 80.”

Seventh Street is two blocks west of San Pablo Avenue.

@berkeleyside Serious head on collision with car fire east bound Ashby just after the train bridge. — IHellaLoveBerkeley (@BerkeleyHella) October 27, 2017

We were there moments after. Bystanders were fighting the fire with fire extinguishers. Thank you to those brave people. #lookforthehelpers — IHellaLoveBerkeley (@BerkeleyHella) October 27, 2017

Berkeleyside will update this post if additional information becomes available.