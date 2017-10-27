Nosh

The Nosh Wire: 10.27.17

By Nosh editors
A slice from Arinell Pizza in Berkeley. Photo: Sarah Han

C.D.P. is a sleek, stylish cocktail lounge, a perfect complement to Commis (Nosh)
Cheap Eats: Chick’n Rice (Diablo)
New: Moroccan Palace Restaurant (Diablo)
Check out the menu for Kon-Tiki, opening soon with volcano bowls and pu pu platters (Eater)
Bay Area Bites guide to cooperative food businesses in Berkeley and Oakland (KQED)
Ippudo Ramen Is solid, but you can tell it’s a chain (SF Weekly)
Les Arceaux brings the south of France to downtown Berkeley (East Bay Express)