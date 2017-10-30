National Park Services drops funding for Black Panther Party project (PBS)
Bitter feud divides UC Berkeley Republicans (East Bay Times)
Meet the man who helped create the disability movement (KQED)
UC Berkeley community criticizes Dershowitz cartoon (Daily Cal)
The high school senior behind the ‘Free the Nipple’ campaign (Daily Cal)
Youth Spirit Artwork unveils tiny home prototype (Daily Cal)
Jane Juska, who chronicled late life search for sex, has died (SF Chronicle)
The Berkeley Wire: 10.30.17
