Domestic dispute at downtown BART station ends in arrest

BART police arrested a 32-year-old woman after a domestic dispute at the downtown Berkeley station shortly before noon Monday, according to authorities. For a brief period of time, trains did not stop at the station and BART passengers had to find other ways to get downtown.

BART police responded to reports of a fight on the train platform involving a woman and man, said BART spokesman Chris Filipi. Berkeley police assisted with the effort around 11:30 a.m., and left the scene shortly after, said Sgt. Andrew Frankel. BART officers were still on scene until at least 1 p.m.

“The victim suffered a cut on his forehead” but refused medical attention at the scene, Filipi said. Investigators are continuing to look into the incident, and BART will release more information as it becomes available, he said. Around 12:30 p.m. Filipi said it was not yet clear what started the fight. The woman’s name was not released.

BART passengers heading to downtown Berkeley at the time of the incident were told trains would not stop there. In one case, more than a dozen passengers on a northbound train exited at the Ashby station instead.

Berkeleyside will update this story if more information is released.