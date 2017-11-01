The BART Rotunda in downtown Berkeley comes apart, bit by bit

City

For decades a defining landmark in Berkeley has been the Rotunda over the Downtown Berkeley BART station.

No more. During the month of October, workers have been dismantling the structure to make way for a new one. Berkeleyside asked Matthew Taecker, who has an office in the Wells Fargo building overlooking the Rotunda, to take photos as it was taken apart. David Yee, a Berkeleyside contributing photographer, also stopped by regularly, as did other Berkeleyside contributors.

Here is a visual chronicle of the process, which should be completed this week. The Rotunda will be replaced with a glass arch, which should be completed in early 2018 as part of a redesign of the BART Plaza.

Kim Aronson caught the action on video on Oct. 27, 2017: