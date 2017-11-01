City

The BART Rotunda in downtown Berkeley comes apart, bit by bit

By Berkeleyside staff
Patrons use the Rotunda at the Downtown Berkeley BART station on Aug. 10, 2017. Photo: David Yee

For decades a defining landmark in Berkeley has been the Rotunda over the Downtown Berkeley BART station.

No more. During the month of October, workers have been dismantling the structure to make way for a new one. Berkeleyside asked Matthew Taecker, who has an office in the Wells Fargo building overlooking the Rotunda, to take photos as it was taken apart. David Yee, a Berkeleyside contributing photographer, also stopped by regularly, as did other Berkeleyside contributors.

Here is a visual chronicle of the process, which should be completed this week. The Rotunda will be replaced with a glass arch, which should be completed in early 2018 as part of a redesign of the BART Plaza.

Passengers use the escalators in the Rotunda at the Downtown Berkeley BART station on Aug. 10, 2017. Photo: David Yee
The Rotunda at the Downtown Berkeley BART station was fenced off Aug. 14, 2017. Photo: David Yee
The Rotunda is lined with scaffolding as it awaits demolition on Sept. 12, 2017. Photo: David Yee
The BART Rotunda on Oct. 7. Photo: Matthew Taecker
Demolition on the Bart Rotunda on Oct. 9, 2017. Photo: Matthew Taecker
Oct. 11, 2017 was the fourth day in a row workers had used jackhammers to take apart the BART Rotunda. Photo: Matthew Taecker
Another view of the BART Rotunda on Oct. 11, 2017. Photo: Matthew Taecker
The skin of the BART begins to come off on Oct 20, 2017. Photo: Matthew Taecker
Workers demolish the centerpiece of the Rotunda on Oct. 26, 2017. Photo: David Yee
The ‘lid’ coming off the BART Rotunda on Oct. 27, 2107, Photo: Matthew Taecker

Kim Aronson caught the action on video on Oct. 27, 2017:


The BART Rotunda without its exterior panels on Oct. 28, 2017. Photo: Alan Tobey
BART Rotunda skeleton on Nov. 1, 2017. Photo: Matt Taecker

