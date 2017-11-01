Accel launches UC Berkeley mentorship program (Tech Crunch)
Curator comes full circle with exhibit on Mexican celebrations (Berkeley Library)
Berkeley’s tallest building will be lit up with new sign on Thursday (Sky Deck)
Alleged kidnapper, convicted rapist blames victim in testimony (East Bay Times)
Berkeley Patients Group celebrates its 18th anniversary (Daily Cal)
Two UC Berkeley students launch tool to spot Twitter bots (UCB News)
Happy Lemon, which tops boba with cheese, opens on Shattuck (Daily Cal)
Berkeley Rep’s Temptations hit to be live-streamed Nov. 5 (SF Gate)
Youth Spirit Artworks program unveils tiny house prototype (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 11.01.17
