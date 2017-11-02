Shop Talk: Terra Outdoor Living; Morning Tide; Tenzing Collections; Dick and Beany’s

TERRA OUTDOOR LIVING The new retailer taking over the space after Wooden Duck closes its doors in mid-November will be Terra Outdoor Living (formerly known as Terra Patio). The manufacturer and designer of contemporary outdoor furniture is slated to open in the 5,500-square foot space on Nov. 18. “We spent two years looking for a good location in Berkeley. When we found out that The Wooden Duck location was coming available, we were thrilled at the opportunity,” said owner Steve Keihner. “[It’s] a beautiful vintage building with a long history of being a place where locals shop for extraordinary furniture — we couldn’t ask for a better fit.” Terra Outdoor Living started its first business in 2004 on a dirt lot beside the freeway in Mill Valley, eventually expanding to seven locations around the Bay Area. The Berkeley store will be its eighth retail location. “The company has been successful through the efforts of an extraordinary collaborative team. Our team does not work on commission but act as consultants with customers to make decisions based on their budgets and needs,” Keihner said. The manager of the newest store is the former manager of the Berkeley Smith & Hawken, Josh Weinberg, who is returning to Berkeley after managing the Terra Outdoor Living store in Burlingame. Terra Outdoor Living, 1823 Eastshore Highway, Berkeley 94710. Tel: 888-449-8325. Open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (after it opens).

MORNINGTIDE Morningtide, which opened Sept. 5 on Cornell Avenue, just off Solano, is the first brick-and-mortar store for Berkeley entrepreneurs Lisa Wong Jackson and Lisa Fontaine. The store is in the space formerly occupied by Thel’s New Hair Salon for 35 years. Wong Jackson owns her own graphic design and stationery business, Good On Paper, and has worked as a senior designer for an engineering/architecture company for nearly 20 years. Fontaine co-owns a women’s clothing brand, Hygge, that sells through an e-commerce shop. Morningtide sells almost exclusively American-made goods crafted by artisans, many by California or West Coast designers. “Our style is minimal and modern with a California-beach style thrown into the mix”, Fontaine said. Goods include apparel, jewelry, ceramics, home accessories, edible gifts, kids’ toys and books. “In addition to providing a thoughtfully curated gift shop, we plan to host community-oriented events such as a bread pop-up, astrology reading, cookbook signing and recipe tasting, a vendor spotlight and a weaving class for children,” Wong Jackson said. Morningtide, 847 Cornell Ave., Albany 94706. Tel: 510-529-4471. Open Tues. – Fri., 11 a.m to 6 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TENZING COLLECTIONS Tenzing Collections on Shattuck Avenue is closing. The store, which sells imported clothing, accessories and gifts has been at the location for six years. The business has been operating as a pop-up shop, allowing owner Tenzing Jigme to pay partial rent on a month-to-month basis until the landlord could find a permanent business to lease the space. “Before I moved in, the space was vacant for a very long time,” said Jigme, which is why the landlord negotiated the short-term lease with him. He said he thought a dental or optical business was going to be the new tenant but didn’t know any details. Jigme, who has lived in Berkeley for 20 years, said he wants to keep a business going in Berkeley, preferably downtown. “I rely on foot traffic and downtown is best but I am open to other locations if the lease arrangement is right,” he said. Jigme added he feels that stores like his are being replaced by expensive tech shops. He wants to continue to offer his collection of reasonably priced imported goods to the community while creating an inviting neighborhood place for people to connect. “Berkeley used to be a place to find lots of beautiful, handmade things but that is fading out,” he said. The store will close sometime in late November. Contact Jigme with any information on available retail space by phone or in person. Tenzing Collections, 2213 Shattuck Ave. (near Allston Way), Berkeley 94704. Tel: 510-685-6941. Currently open Mon. – Sat., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Connect on Facebook.

DICK AND BEANY The eponymous couple, collectors-extraordinaire of African and Asian folk arts, are downsizing. Written about by Berkeleyside in 2015, Dick and Beany Wetzelman are having a final liquidation sale of their collection culled from their travels since the mid-60s. Dick and Beany have been selling collectibles from their North Berkeley home for 45 years. “We have been to Africa at least 40 times and to Asia about 25 times. Every inch of our house is filled with things we collected. We also have an adobe African Hut in our backyard,” Beany said. Dick and Beany will host an open house on three consecutive weekends. Items being sold at reduced prices will include masks, statues, jewelry, household items, textiles, clothing and more. Dick and Beany’s, 1026 Shattuck Ave. (near Los Angeles), Tel: 510-525-8666 or email beanywez@yahoo.com. Open house weekends will be Fri. and Sat., Nov. 3-4, Nov. 10-11 and Nov. 17-18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

