Warriors Community Foundation donates to East Bay College Fund (NBA)
Clark Kerr award goes to AAU President (UCB News)
UC Berkeley has cut deficit in half in over 1 year, says chancellor (Daily Cal)
Photos of assault victims released (Patch)
Protesters gather at UC Berkeley on 100th anniversary of Balfour declaration (Daily Cal)
Meeting will discuss Berkeley Hills fire hazard issues (East Bay Times)
Berkeley votes to divest from service providers of U.S. immigration enforcement (Daily Cal)
A new café and wine bar from the 2 sisters Bar & Books team (Urban Daddy)
The Berkeley Wire: 11.03.17
