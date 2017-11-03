The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Nov. 3-5

AIN’T TOO PROUD Were you planning to see Berkeley Rep’s all-time box office hit Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations? You’ve probably discovered that tickets for the extended run are unobtainable. But don’t despair! BAMPFA and the Rep are doing a first-ever livestream of Sunday’s closing performance on the huge outdoor LED screen on the corner of Addison and Oxford. Ain’t Too Proud tells the story of five young guys discovered on the streets of Detroit by Berry Gordy, who signed them to his new label. After 24 attempts, they had a hit. The rest, as they say, is history. BAMPFA promises the livestream will run rain or shine. Bring a lawn chair, a blanket (and perhaps a poncho). Sunday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., outside BAMPFA, Addison Street.

BOBI CESPEDES Gladys “Bobi” Céspedes has been at the forefront of representing and promoting Cuban music in the Bay Area and the United States for over 40 years. A vocalist, composer, band leader and educator, Bobi first won international recognition as director and lead singer for Conjunto Céspedes. She’ll be performing with her band on Saturday night at the Freight & Salvage. Her performances lead you on a journey from Afro Cuban chants to Cuban són, rumba, cha cha chás and boleros. Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, 2020 Addison St.

KLEZ CALIFORNIA CABARET BY THE BAY There’s only one place this weekend where you can see a klezmer hip-hop storyteller. KlezCalifornia, the leading Yiddish-inspired cultural organization in the Bay Area, holds its annual Cabaret by the Bay on Sunday at the JCC East Bay. In addition to storyteller Ariel Luckey, the cabaret will feature klezmer music from The Gonifs (left), Yiddish vocalist Gale Kissin and comedian Lisa Geduldig, founder of Kung Pao Kosher Comedy. Sunday, Nov. 5, 4-6 p.m., JCC East Bay, 1414 Walnut St.

ALTA BATES STROLLER BRIGADE In last year’s mayoral contest, Jesse Arreguín said the planned closure of Alta Bates was one of his three major issues. The California Nurses Association have organized a stroller march on Sunday to rally support for saving Alta Bates. The strollers are to remind people of Alta Bates’ leading position as in birth and newborn care. Their call for participation says to bring “all available strollers (no baby required).” Sunday, Nov. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Alta Bates Medical Center, 2450 Ashby Ave.

CELEBRATING CHET BAKER Flugelhornist (that’s a word I’ve always longed to type) Dmitri Matheny will be celebrating jazz icon Chet Baker at the California Jazz Conservatory on Saturday. Famous for playing both trumpet and flugelhorn, Baker earned critical praise through the 1950s, particularly for albums such as Chet Baker Sings and It Could Happen to You. Jazz historian Dave Gelly described the promise of Baker’s early career as “James Dean, Sinatra, and Bix, rolled into one.” The Dmitri Matheny Group – Matheny on flugelhorn, David Udolf, piano, Ron Belcher, bass, Leon Joyce, Jr., drums, is in the middle of a 100-city national tour. Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., California Jazz Conservatory, 2087 Addison St.

