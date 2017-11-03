Nosh

The Nosh Wire: 11.03.17

By Nosh editors
The Caesar salad at Zachary’s Pizza on College Avenue in Rockridge. Photo: Sarah Han

After 23 years in Berkeley, Norikonoko’s sliding door will slide no more (Nosh)
On University Avenue in downtown Berkeley: Ici ice cream opening,; Townie closing (Nosh)
Juhu Beach Club’s Pulled Pork Vindaloo Pav recipe (East Bay Times)
America’s best under the radar beer destinations (Imbibe)
There’s no place like Oakland with chef Tu David Phu (Chefsfeed)
The critics agree: Ippudo Berkeley tastes like a chain restaurant (Eater)
A new café and wine bar from the 2 sisters Bar & Books team (Urban Daddy)