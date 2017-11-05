Man found with head injury in Berkeley taken to Highland Hospital

Campus police are investigating an assault that left a 52-year-old man with a head injury Friday night in the Southside neighborhood near UC Berkeley.

The man was found wounded at Telegraph and Durant avenues at 9:25 p.m., the University of California Police Department said in a statement released over the weekend. The man told police the assault happened in or near People’s Park, which is located several blocks south of where the man was located.

According to the UCPD log, the man was taken to Highland Hospital for treatment. Police said no suspect description was provided.

Police ask anyone with information about the assault to call UCPD at 510-642-6760.

UCPD shared the following safety tips: