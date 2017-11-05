Man found with head injury in Berkeley taken to Highland Hospital

Campus police are investigating an assault that left a 52-year-old man with a head injury Friday night in the Southside neighborhood near UC Berkeley.
The man was found wounded at Telegraph and Durant avenues at 9:25 p.m., the University of California Police Department said in a statement released over the weekend. The man told police the assault happened in or near People’s Park, which is located several blocks south of where the man was located.
According to the UCPD log, the man was taken to Highland Hospital for treatment. Police said no suspect description was provided.
Police ask anyone with information about the assault to call UCPD at 510-642-6760.
UCPD shared the following safety tips:
- Avoid dark, vacant or deserted areas
- Be alert and aware of surroundings
- If you sense danger, move away from the threat, and try to join a group or enter a business
- If you need help, dial 510-642-3333 on a cellphone or use a Blue Light emergency phone (located throughout the campus and identified by a blue light on top of the phone box or column).
- Call 911: “UCPD strongly encourages the reporting of criminal or suspicious activity in a timely manner to assist us in intervening in potential criminal actively and apprehending suspects.”