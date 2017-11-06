Cal to help Athletic Dept. pay the debt on Memorial Stadium (SF Gate)
Berkeley seeks waterfront docents to teach kids about the outdoors (East Bay Times)
Cal Bears move within one victory of bowl eligibility (East Bay Times)
Campanile’s original 12 bells turn 100 years old (Daily Cal)
Amid wildfire risk in Bay Area, Cal’s emergency management office to lose half of staff (Daily Cal)
Berkeley Briefs: Hills fire hazard meeting; bereavement camp for families (East Bay Times)
UC Berkeley will assist Cal Athletics in paying off their significant debt load (Golden Blogs)
Prominent Christina magazine editor speaks on religion, politics at UC Berkeley (Daily Cal)
UC Berkeley graduate assembly talks future of campus’s financial housing crises (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 11.06.17
Cal to help Athletic Dept. pay the debt on Memorial Stadium (SF Gate)