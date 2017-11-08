New Target to open this weekend (Daily Cal)
Evicted homeless camp relocates nearby (East Bay Times)
Berkeley police department finds missing female (Daily Cal)
The mystery of the star that would not die (Berkeley Lab)
Students learn to ‘think like a hacker’ in Cal course (Ed Scoop)
Berkeley’s Townie closes after three years (Mercury News)
Theater: Beloved (by some) ‘Annie’ at Berkeley Playhouse (Mercury News)
‘Daily Cal refuses to publish my response to anti-Semitic op-ed’ (Examiner)
Time travel to 1971 Berkeley with these photos (SF Gate)
Marina fund to run deficit in less than five years (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 11.08.17
