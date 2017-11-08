Bites: Troy on College to close, Picante ends curbside pickup, Tofu Hackathon (Nosh)
Thai-inspired Funky Elephant headed to Berkeley from Hawker Fare alum (SFGate)
Shinmai is Oakland’s new-wave izakaya (East Bay Express)
Berkeley’s Townie restaurant closes after three years (East Bay Times)
Gott’s Roadside is coming to Walnut Creek (East Bay Times)
Diablo Dish: Bourbon Highway is coming to Main Street (Diablo)
The Nosh Wire: 11.08.17
