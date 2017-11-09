Rio California Café, a hidden Brazilian restaurant in Oakland’s hidden neighborhood (Nosh)
Small Wonder’s fate uncertain as owner faces sexual abuse charges (East Bay Express)
East Bay restaurant family to open Batch & Brine in Lafayette (East Bay Times)
The Juhu Beach Club Cookbook celebrates the dearly-departed Oakland eatery (San Francisco Magazine)
Famous food blogger David Lebovitz will discuss his new book in Rockridge (Oakland Magazine)
The Nosh Wire: 11.09.17
